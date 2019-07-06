TODAY |

Tonga beauty pageant organisers regret audience behaviour

More From
World
Pacific Islands
Social Issues

Alleged bullying and racism from the audience at Tonga's Heilala beauty pageant is deeply regrettable, pageant organisers say.

The Nuku'alofa crowd reacted angrily last week to a speech from the former Miss Heilala, Kalo Funganitao, who condemned pageant officials for tormenting and bullying her during her reign, claiming she had been cheated, lied to, backstabbed and messed around.

Racist abuse from the audience was reportedly directed at Papua New Guinea's Miss Pacific Islands, Leoshina Mercy Kariha, who attended the event.

The Heilala Festival Committee and the Tonga Tourist Association said it was regrettable that Ms Funganitao chose to publicly air her concerns.

In a statement, they said they did not condone any form of bullying or racism and took her allegations very seriously.

However, the pageant should not be used as a platform for advancing individual agendas, they said.

"The Heilala Festival Committee and Tonga Tourist Association remain committed to ensuring the pageant continues to provide a positive platform for young women in their endeavours to showcase their talent and aspirations for promoting Tonga.

"The final night of the pageant competition is to celebrate the 25 contestants' participation and to crown the winner. This was not completed in the usual fashion, which is truly regretted for the 25 contestants, their families and supporters.

"The winner of the Miss Heilala Pageant 2019-20, Ms Yehenara Soukoup, is congratulated with well wishes for a productive and enjoyable reign over the coming year."

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Labour MP, Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today.
Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner welcome arrival of baby boy
2
Missing father and daughters found after hiking at Wellington's Days Bay
3
Police 'clarifying' social media policy after Children's Commissioner slams them for posting photos of handcuffed teens following helicopter pursuit
4
A 2 Cheap Cars yard in Penrose, Auckland.
'Tantamount to devious' - used car dealer handed huge fine for misleading advertising and 'blatantly untrue' waivers
5
NIWA captured this striking vision this morning as fog hits NZ’s biggest city.
Flight delays as striking timelapse shows blanket of fog covering Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
This June 18, 2019 photo provided by the Cleveland Clinic shows the newborn girl born from a woman who received the hospital's first uterus transplant. Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth. (Stephen Travarca/Cleveland Clinic via AP)

In US first, baby is born from dead donor's transplanted womb
00:36
The 93-year-old refused to be helped with planting a tree in Cambridge.

'No, no' - The Queen refuses help when planting a tree in Cambridge

Australian student released by North Korea denies being a spy

Hong Kong protesters to continue after extradition bill declared 'dead'