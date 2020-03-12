TODAY |

Tom Hanks and his wife diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia

American actor Tom Hanks has confirmed that both he and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Writing on his Twitter account, Mr Hanks said the pair were diagnosed while visiting Australia, and are now in isolation.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he wrote.

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and we found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next?

"The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Mr Hanks said he will "keep the world posted and updated".

