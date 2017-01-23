'I told my cousin we had to take action' - teen who used a baseball bat to try and stop Melbourne rampage driver
Isaac Tupou and his cousin Tevita Mahina ran onto the road to try and stop the crazed driver.
Source: Nine
A three-month-old boy is the latest to die, and there is still grave concern for at least four people who were hit on Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS
The 26-year-old man who deliberately ran down pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall was already known to police and on bail.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top