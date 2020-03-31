Tokyo Olympics could cut 'extras' in face of soaring costs

Tokyo Olympic organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) says they'll cut some of the extras out of next year’s postponed games, an attempt to limit the billions of dollars in added expenses.

IOC member John Coates, who heads the inspection team for Tokyo, said that cuts were likely in areas such as hospitality and expensive “live sights” for public viewing.

"Many of the broadcasters may not have as big a presence here of advertisers because of the economic downturn," Mr Coates added.

He discussed the difference between “must-have” features and “nice-to-have” accessories, which may be ruled out when the Olympics open on July 24, 2021.

Mr Coates also made it clear that Tokyo organisers and the Japanese government will be absorbing the added expenses.

He said the IOC would make “several hundred million dollars” in an emergency contribution to help struggling international sports federations and national Olympic committees stay afloat.

The money is not destined for the Tokyo organisers and the Japanese government, which are preparing the games.

“We will not stand by and see our international federations collapse,” Coates said.

Japan's obligation to absorb the added costs is stipulated in the “Host City Contract” signed in 2013 when the IOC awarded Tokyo the games.

Neither the IOC nor Japanese officials are offering cost estimates, but media reports in Japan suggest an added bill of $3.3 billion NZD to $10 billion on top of current spending.

Japan says officially it is spending $21.1 billion, but a national audit says the figure is twice that much. Whatever the total, all but $9.4 billion is public money.

The IOC was expected to pay out about $1 billion to federations this year, proceeds from the Tokyo Olympics.

Some federations rely almost exclusively on IOC contributions.

Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto promised to take a fresh look “at the level of services we provide.”

Tokyo's coronavirus cases have been spiking and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for emergency measures, asking people to stay home.

The games host 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and staff from 206 national Olympic committees.

They also rely on extensive global travel, and will need a go-ahead for mass gatherings — 75,000 in Tokyo's new national stadium or 10,000 to 15,000 in many arenas.