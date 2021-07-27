TODAY |

Tokyo hits record 2848 Covid cases days after Games begin

Source:  Associated Press

Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

People wearing face masks in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

The Japanese capital reported 2848 new Covid-19 cases, exceeding the earlier record of 2520 cases from January 7.

It brings Tokyo’s total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency that will last through the Olympics and into the Paralympics next month.

Experts have warned the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started Friday.

