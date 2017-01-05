 

Toddler who pushed set of drawers off his twin brother runs riot during live TV interview

The two-year-old boy who saved his brother after a dresser fell on him is proving he's not camera shy with a hilarious appearance on CNN's breakfast show.

Bowdy Shoff had two CNN hosts in stitches during a live interview.
The young toddler from Utah was caught on a nanny cam saving his twin brother by pushing a fallen dresser off him.

The video, posted on New Year's Eve, shows the Orem toddlers Bowdy and Brock Shoff climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning Brock to the ground.

The boy cries and struggles before his brother is able to push the dresser off him.

The video posted on Facebook by the boys' father went viral with nearly eight million views.

The viral online attention has sparked many media interviews with the family.

One interview in particular has begun to go viral showing little hero Bowdy and his brother Brock causing mayhem during the interview.

While on CNN's New Day programme the little toddlers ran riot around the studio and made friends with the studio's crew while their parents attempted to give a live interview.

"This kid's the best kid in the world," New Day host Chris Cuomo says as Bowdy offers him his snack.

The hilarious interview is already going viral with nearly 200,000 views.

