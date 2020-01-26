TODAY |

Toddler pulled from wreckage more than 24 hours after Turkey quake

Source:  Associated Press

A two-year-old girl and her mother were pulled from the rubble of an apartment building today more than 24 hours after an earthquake struck eastern Turkey.

Search and rescue teams placed a neckbrace around the toddler before they pulled her and her mother from the building's rubble.

An operation to find more survivors of yesterday's quake also continued into early this morning.

At least 29 people were killed and more than 1,200 others were injured from the tremor in Elazig province.

Various earthquake monitoring centres gave magnitudes of the quake ranging from 6.5 to 6.8.

