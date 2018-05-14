Toddler found naked in forest after six-hour ordeal after being abandoned by father

A US toddler that went missing on Friday was found by police naked in an Oregon forest, having spent six hours alone.

A Deschutes County detective with Bradley Thomas. Source: Deschutes County Police

The father of one-year-old Bradley Thomas was arrested by police in the incident that saw him leave the toddler alone in the woods while he went to search for the child's mother, according to the Oregonian.

Police say that Brandon M. Blouin, 25 was on drugs when he left the toddler by himself.

Blouin was living with his son and the toddler's 18-year-old mother when she left the area and he went searching for her, leaving little Bradley to fend for himself.

A search was launched by police after Blouin went to a local property seeking help to locate his son.

The defenceless one-year-old was found by a Deschutes County detective lying in dirt over one kilometre from the family car.

The 25-year-old father was arrested on charges of criminal mistreatment, child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor, and assault for an injury.