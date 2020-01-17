TODAY |

Toddler found alive after spending night lost on flood-affected Western Australia cattle station

Source:  AAP

Three-year-old Matilda and her faithful Jack Russell terrier are home safe after spending almost 24 hours missing in flood-affected conditions in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Matilda safely reunited with her family Source: WA Police

An extensive search for the girl culminated yesterday afternoon when she was spotted by a helicopter 3.5km from her home at Noreena Downs Homestead.

The girl wandered off from the homestead, 70km from Nullagine, on Wednesday afternoon.

Three helicopters, nine police officers, eight SES personnel and seven horses were deployed to search for her, along with staff from the Noreena Downs station.

Heavy rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Blake had made search conditions challenging and filled a number of creeks surrounding the property.

Police say Matilda was able to make her way through one of the creeks when the water subsided but the creek quickly rose again, trapping the girl and her dog.

The Pilbara community assisted with the search, including supplying riders for the horses, before Matilda was finally found with her faithful dog still by her side.

