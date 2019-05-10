Tip leads to seizure of more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion

Over 1,000 guns were uncovered during a raid in a Los Angeles mansion, where a 58-year-old man was released today on bond after his arrest yesterday.

Girard Saenz was arrested on suspicion of unlawful transportation and of giving, lending or selling an assault weapon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was released after paying a $US50,000 bond, records show.

Acting on a tip regarding illegal firearms sales, police and federal agents served a search warrant yesterday at the home valued at millions of dollars in the affluent Bel Air neighbourhood, close to the Playboy mansion.

Guns were strewn throughout several of the home's rooms and it took about 30 law enforcement personnel more than 12 hours to remove all the weapons, authorities said.

Photos and video from the scene showed stacks of rifles, shotguns, assault weapons and pistols laid out in the driveway.

Others showed a floor stacked with boxes of ammunition.

Shockingly large arsenal haul in Bel Air mansion as 1,000 guns captured Source: Associated Press

The weapons will be itemized and booked into evidence, police Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

"I had never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years," Ramirez said.

"That's such a big arsenal in a residence like this, in this type of neighbourhood. It's astounding."

Saenz is a long-time companion of real estate mogul Cynthia Beck, who owns the property and many others in California, according to records cited by the Times.

Saenz has been a licensed general building contractor since 1994 and operates a business in San Diego called Gerry Saenz and Associates, according to public records.