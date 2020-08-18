'Tinfoil hat-wearing' Victorian lockdown protest organiser arrested

Victoria's "tinfoil hat-wearing" brigade has been savaged for planning an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne.

An empty central business district during lockdown in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Associated Press

A 76-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and charged with incitement after a police investigation into the planned September 5 rally.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said the rally was set up to protest Melbourne stage four restrictions among other things.

"Participating in this proposed protest would be a serious and blatant breach of the chief health officer's directions and it jeopardises the health of the entire community," he told reporters.

Mr Cornelius said the protest carried a serious risk of undoing the hard work of the vast majority of Victorians.

"The tinfoil hat-wearing brigade are alive and well in our community," he told reporters today.

"They're taking every opportunity to leverage the current situation to serve their own ridiculous notions about so-called sovereign citizens, about constitutional issues and about how 5G is going to kill your grandkids.

"It's bats*** crazy nonsense."

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as police deal with a daily protest in suburban Melbourne.

Hundreds of people have been gathering in and around Dandenong's George Andrews Reserve since Monday.

Two people were arrested at yesterday's assembly, with a total 17 fines issued.

Since Monday, police have made nine arrests and handed out 48 fines at the Dandenong protest.

Mr Cornelius says people are trying to play the "innocent card" when approached by police and wasting their resources.

"That's why this behaviour is so selfish," he said.