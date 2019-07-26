Tinder rolls out new feature to protect its LGBT users

Dating app Tinder is launching a new safety feature for its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) users that will alert them when they are in countries with discriminatory LGBTQ laws.

While in one of nearly 70 countries with those laws, the alert would advise users to "proceed with caution and take extra care when making new matches and meeting with people you do not know".

The user can then select whether they want their profile to appear publicly in that location.

If a user chooses to be shown, their sexual orientation and gender identity on the app would be hidden until they leave that area.

On their website, Tinder said: "We recognise and believe in the importance of being inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations, but the reality is this: nowhere in the world is without potential risk.

"Some law enforcement have been known to use dating apps as tools for potential entrapment."

Tinder will also alert the users of its Passport feature — which matches them with people from around the world.

The company partnered with the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association to determine the locations the alert would appear in.

New Zealand users have been able to input new information about their sexual orientation and gender identity since last month.