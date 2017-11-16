Time magazine fires back at Trump tweet turning down Person of the Year selection

Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its Person of the Year issue.

US President Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

In a Saturday (NZT) tweet Trump says the magazine informed him he was "probably" going to be granted the title for the second year in a row.

He tweets: "I said probably is no good and took a pass."

Later that day, Time tweeted that Trump "is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year."

The magazine said it doesn't comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.