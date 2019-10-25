Time-lapse video shows California wildfire's growth

A time-lapse video captured the explosive growth of a wildfire that has forced evacuations in California's wine country.
The video from www.alertwildfire.org, operated by several universities, shows the fire flaring up between 11 pm and midnight late on Wednesday.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection incident commander Mike Parkes sayid the fire started on Wednesday night near the Geysers in Sonoma County.
It's the world's largest geothermal field, with nearly two dozen power plants drawing steam from more than 350 mountain wells to create electricity.