Tillerson attempts to convince allies of Trump's declaration 'America First does not mean America alone'

As President Donald Trump declared that "America First does not mean America alone" at a global economic forum in Switzerland, his top diplomat was on a European trip of his own, trying to convince skeptical allies that the phrase is more than just lip service.
Yet a year into Trump's presidency, his administration has demonstrated that "America First" may, indeed, mean "America alone." It remains unclear if that has helped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's bargaining position.
Tillerson visited London and Paris seeking to defuse the issues at hand and tensions with Washington.
His mission was primarily to secure British and French support for tough new measures against Iran. But he also accused Russia of responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria and chastised Turkey for attacking US-backed Kurd forces.
