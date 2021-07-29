TikTok star on life support after shooting at California cinema

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched The Forever Purge at a Southern California movie theatre.

Anthony Barajas. Source: Julia Barajas - Gofundme

Authorities said there is no known motive for the violence and that the shooting Monday (local time) appeared to be "an unprovoked attack".

The teens were found by theatre workers cleaning up after the 9.35pm showing of the violent horror movie at The Crossings mall in Corona, southeast of Los Angeles.

Rylee Goodrich was fatally shot, and Anthony Barajas remained on life support today.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

Generic image of a movie theatre. Source: istock.com

The suspect, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, was booked Tuesday night (local time) on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery. He is being held on USD$2 million bail.

A firearm that matched the calibre of the weapon used in the shooting was found at his home. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators said there was a small audience for that showing of the movie.

"I’m being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing," Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV.