TikTok to challenge Donald Trump's effort to ban app

Source:  Associated Press

TikTok plans to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order that prohibits transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance.

The Chinese-owned social media app has come under scrutiny in the US due to privacy concerns. Source: 1 NEWS

It says it has tried to engage with the US administration for nearly a year but faced "a lack of due process" and the government paid no attention to the facts.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," the company spokesperson said today.

Trump issued an executive order on August 14 that gave ByteDance 90 days to divest the US operations of TikTok.

ByteDance has been making progress in talks with potential acquirers, including Microsoft Corp and Oracle.

Some of ByteDance's US investors could also join the winning bid.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, US officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's government.

