 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel on the side of a six-lane Florida road in the dark of morning, the engine running and his right blinker flashing.

The former world No 1 was stopped for driving under the influence in Florida, the latest setback in his troubled recent life.
Source: 1 NEWS

His speech was slow and slurred, though there was no alcohol in his system and he didn't know how far away he was from home.

The details contained in a police affidavit released overnight did little to clear up the curious circumstances of his whereabouts on Memorial Day morning, only to confirm Woods' statement that he had not been drinking before being arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Police described Woods as "cooperative as much as possible," saying he had trouble keeping his eyes open.

The affidavit was released a day after Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County jail on a DUI charge. 

In a statement yesterday, Woods attributed the arrest to an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said.

Woods has not competed in four months, and he had fusion surgery on his lower back, his fourth back surgery since April 2014, on April 20 that will keep him off the PGA Tour for at least the rest of the season.

He told police he had taken several prescriptions.

The affidavit said Woods failed a sobriety test on the side of the road because he couldn't keep his balance or follow instructions.

Breath tests, however, showed no alcohol in his system. Police said Woods agreed to a urine test.

The affidavit listed four medications including Vicodin that Woods reported taking and he told police he was recovering from surgery.

Before the four back surgeries, Woods had four surgeries on his left knee dating to his freshman year at Stanford in 1994.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

LIVE: Team NZ come from behind to dominate Artemis Racing on day four after yesterday's controversy

00:29
2
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team New Zealand blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:29
3
The scammer got more than he bargained for and let the cop on the other end of the line know he was annoyed.

'Is this a scam?' - overseas phone fraudster gets rude shock when he realises he's called NZ police

4

Person dies after shooting reported at Hamilton property

00:19
5
The little baby shocked a Brazilian midwife when the newborn appeared to wriggle and walk while she was bathing her.

Watch: Newborn baby appears to take incredible first steps just moments after birth

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

LIVE: Team NZ come from behind to dominate Artemis Racing on day four after yesterday's controversy

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates from day four of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

02:07
The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the third day of America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:53
A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Shop owners are tempted by the huge profits on stolen cigarettes, it is claimed.


02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Watch: Chairs through walls and broken toilets - Victoria University student residence 'a feral zoo'

Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ