Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

Police found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel on the side of a six-lane Florida road in the dark of morning, the engine running and his right blinker flashing.

His speech was slow and slurred, though there was no alcohol in his system and he didn't know how far away he was from home.

The details contained in a police affidavit released overnight did little to clear up the curious circumstances of his whereabouts on Memorial Day morning, only to confirm Woods' statement that he had not been drinking before being arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Police described Woods as "cooperative as much as possible," saying he had trouble keeping his eyes open.

The affidavit was released a day after Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County jail on a DUI charge.

In a statement yesterday, Woods attributed the arrest to an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said.

Woods has not competed in four months, and he had fusion surgery on his lower back, his fourth back surgery since April 2014, on April 20 that will keep him off the PGA Tour for at least the rest of the season.

He told police he had taken several prescriptions.

The affidavit said Woods failed a sobriety test on the side of the road because he couldn't keep his balance or follow instructions.

Breath tests, however, showed no alcohol in his system. Police said Woods agreed to a urine test.

The affidavit listed four medications including Vicodin that Woods reported taking and he told police he was recovering from surgery.