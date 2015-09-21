Tiger escapes from circus taking to the road in Sicily

A tiger escaped from a circus in Sicily, running along the road in a town near Palermo before being recaptured.

Source: 1 NEWS

Monreale Mayor Piero Capizzi said at first he thought someone was joking when he was told a tiger was on the loose Saturday.

But local traffic police indeed found the tiger on the run.

The animal was re-captured after being coaxed to go inside a series of increasingly smaller cages.

It was taken back to the circus.