Ticket officer in UK died from Covid-19 after being spat on by man claiming to have virus

A train ticket officer has died due to the coronavirus in the UK after she was spat at by a man claiming he had Covid-19 while she worked.

Belly Mujinga, who has died of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty as a ticket office worker at Victoria Station, in London. Source: Associated Press

Belly Mujinga was working at Victoria station in London when she was assaulted on March 22 by a man who is yet to be caught by police.

The 47-year-old, who had underlying respiratory issues, became ill with the virus a few days later and died less than two weeks after. A colleague was also spat on and fell ill but has not died.

Ms Mujinga’s husband Lusamba Gode Katalay told the BBC the man had asked his wife what she was doing on March 22 and why she was there.

"She told him she was working and the man said he had the virus and spat on her," Mr Katalay said.

Ms Mujinga was taken to hospital on April 2 where she was put on a ventilator but three days later, she died.

Mr Katalay said he had tried to video-call his wife while she was in hospital but the only call he got was the worst imaginable.

"I thought she might be asleep, but the doctor phoned me to tell me she had died," he said.

Only 10 people were allowed to attend Ms Mujinga's funeral, one of which were her 11-year-old daughter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack "despicable".

British Transport Police said an inquiry had been launched to trace the man who spat on her but Ms Mujinga’s cousin, Agnes Ntumba, told the BBC more should have been done when she was alive.

"They should not have made her work on the concourse," she said.

"She shouldn't have died in this condition. We could have prevented it - if she had more PPE or if they kept her inside instead of being on the concourse."

Transport Salaried Staffs Association said there were "serious questions about her death" they wanted to look into.

"As a vulnerable person in the 'at-risk' category, and her condition known to her employer, there are questions about why she wasn't stood down from frontline duties early on in this pandemic," the union said in a statement.

Ms Mujinga's employer, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), said it "took any allegations extremely seriously" and that it was investigating all claims.

"The safety of our customers and staff, who are key workers themselves, continues to be front of mind at all times and we follow the latest government advice."