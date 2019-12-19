TODAY |

Thursday was officially Australia's hottest day on record

Source:  1 NEWS

After breaking hottest day records merely 24 hours before, Australia was once again left sweltering, setting a new record for the hottest day in Australian history as a heatwave grips the country. 

The beginning of summer sees Australia experiencing major bushfires and a heatwave. Source: 1 NEWS

The nation averaged at a maximum temperature of 40.9C on Wednesday, the highest since 2013, before it peaked at 41.9C yesterday. 

Intense heat felt across the country continued to fuel the bushfires, with New South Wales declaring a state of emergency today. 

Map showing temperatures on Australia's hottest day Source: 1 NEWS

Worst hit areas experiencing "extreme effects" caused by the heatwave were parts of South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.

Extreme temperatures continued into day, with areas surrounding Adelaide and Melbourne reaching higher than 45C. 

