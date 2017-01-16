Thrill-seekers trapped on log ride at Gold Coast theme park

An unknown number of passengers have spent up to 20 minutes trapped on a log ride at Movie World, the second incident within a week at the Gold Coast theme park.



Wild West Falls Adventure Ride at Movie World Source: Movie World

A spokesman for the park confirmed the Wild West Falls Adventure Ride stopped at 3pm today as part of "regular operating procedures".



The spokesman was unable to say how many people were on the ride when it stopped but said they were on the ride for the entire time it was still.



There had been no risk to guests, the spokesman said in a statement, as the rides were "operating as they were designed to".



"The safety and wellbeing of guests is our top priority at Village Roadshow Theme Parks and we are committed to providing guests with a fun and safe environment," he said.



"Occasionally ride stoppages occur due to environmental and weather factors such as rain, wind and heat, power surges, sensor adjustments and guest behaviour."



Emergency crews had to rescue 20 passengers from Movie World's Arkham Asylum rollercoaster last Wednesday after a mechanical issue with the chain stopped the ride.



In November the park's notoriously faulty Green Lantern rollercoaster stopped for half an hour with people on board due to a computer problem.



The same ride malfunctioned in March 2015 when a wheel component became loose and stranded 13 people, some for as long as three-and-a-half hours.

