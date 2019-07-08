Three young men face prospect of terrorism charges over Melbourne fire, assault

Two young Melbourne men are facing the prospect of terrorism charges over a fire and assault suspected of having religious extremist motivations.
The 19-year-old and 20-year-old Epping men were arrested along with a 16-year-old Glenroy boy in separate joint counter-terrorism raids in Melbourne's north yesterday.
The trio came to the attention of police after a fire in bushland about 30 minutes from Epping on February 18, and an assault in a public place in metropolitan Melbourne on March 10.
Investigators believe the incidents may have been motivated by Islamic "religious extremism".
Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee of the Australian Federal Police's counter-terrorism and special investigations unit said the nature of fire, in particular, had stoked their suspicions.
"There is an ideology, and a violent extremist ideology, that has caused us concern, and it's as a result of that ideology that we're looking at these incidents being connected to a terrorism motivation," he told reporters yesterday.
"There are certain aspects to the lighting of the fire that leads us to suspect it was a terrorism motivation."
The two men, who were undergoing police interviews yesterday, are from the same family.
Neither has been charged with any terrorism-related offences, although investigators flagged they could be imminent.
Police already allege the younger of the pair attempted to engage in a terrorist act, which can carry a potential sentence of life in prison.
The teenage boy, meanwhile, has been released pending further inquires and police don't expect to make any further arrests over the operation.
With all three suspects aged 20 or under, Lee said counter-terrorism teams across the globe were encountering a "younger and younger" demographic, with the Covid-19 pandemic pushing more kids online and exacerbating the problem.