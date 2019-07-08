TODAY |

Three young men face prospect of terrorism charges over Melbourne fire, assault

Source:  AAP

Two young Melbourne men are facing the prospect of terrorism charges over a fire and assault suspected of having religious extremist motivations.

A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com

The 19-year-old and 20-year-old Epping men were arrested along with a 16-year-old Glenroy boy in separate joint counter-terrorism raids in Melbourne's north yesterday.

The trio came to the attention of police after a fire in bushland about 30 minutes from Epping on February 18, and an assault in a public place in metropolitan Melbourne on March 10.

Investigators believe the incidents may have been motivated by Islamic "religious extremism".

Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee of the Australian Federal Police's counter-terrorism and special investigations unit said the nature of fire, in particular, had stoked their suspicions.

"There is an ideology, and a violent extremist ideology, that has caused us concern, and it's as a result of that ideology that we're looking at these incidents being connected to a terrorism motivation," he told reporters yesterday.

"There are certain aspects to the lighting of the fire that leads us to suspect it was a terrorism motivation."

The two men, who were undergoing police interviews yesterday, are from the same family.

Neither has been charged with any terrorism-related offences, although investigators flagged they could be imminent.

Police already allege the younger of the pair attempted to engage in a terrorist act, which can carry a potential sentence of life in prison.
The teenage boy, meanwhile, has been released pending further inquires and police don't expect to make any further arrests over the operation.

With all three suspects aged 20 or under, Lee said counter-terrorism teams across the globe were encountering a "younger and younger" demographic, with the Covid-19 pandemic pushing more kids online and exacerbating the problem.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ
2
'Unsustainable to continue' — Covid-19 forces renowned Auckland bistro to shut down
3
US massage parlour shooting suspect says attack not about race, describes 'sex addiction' — police
4
Angry she wouldn't stop crying, Auckland man kills three-month-old daughter by hitting her up to six times
5
American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling
MORE FROM
World
MORE

One-year-old boy 'fighting for his life' after being shot in the head by US police

Woman with history of airliner stowaways arrested again in Chicago

Police officer stood down after video shows him telling arrested man to kill himself

Blood on chainsaw likely Denver Chance's - DNA expert