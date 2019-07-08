Three young men face prospect of terrorism charges over Melbourne fire, assault

Two young Melbourne men are facing the prospect of terrorism charges over a fire and assault suspected of having religious extremist motivations.

A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com

The 19-year-old and 20-year-old Epping men were arrested along with a 16-year-old Glenroy boy in separate joint counter-terrorism raids in Melbourne's north yesterday.

The trio came to the attention of police after a fire in bushland about 30 minutes from Epping on February 18, and an assault in a public place in metropolitan Melbourne on March 10.

Investigators believe the incidents may have been motivated by Islamic "religious extremism".

Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee of the Australian Federal Police's counter-terrorism and special investigations unit said the nature of fire, in particular, had stoked their suspicions.

"There is an ideology, and a violent extremist ideology, that has caused us concern, and it's as a result of that ideology that we're looking at these incidents being connected to a terrorism motivation," he told reporters yesterday.

"There are certain aspects to the lighting of the fire that leads us to suspect it was a terrorism motivation."

The two men, who were undergoing police interviews yesterday, are from the same family.

Neither has been charged with any terrorism-related offences, although investigators flagged they could be imminent.

Police already allege the younger of the pair attempted to engage in a terrorist act, which can carry a potential sentence of life in prison.

The teenage boy, meanwhile, has been released pending further inquires and police don't expect to make any further arrests over the operation.