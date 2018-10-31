Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital after ingesting anti-psychotic medication while trick or treating in Melbourne

A Melbourne mum feared her three-year-old daughter might die after the youngster swallowed suspected anti-psychotic medication collected while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Abby van der Spuy fell ill and was taken to hospital on Thursday night when she started "making noises", according to her mother Tara Robe.

She said she initially thought Abby was choking on a lolly but her daughter then showed her a packet of tablets during the incident in suburban Bacchus Marsh, northwest of Melbourne.



Dressed in a skeleton costume at the time, Abby developed dilated pupils and went "floppy", Ms Robe told AAP.



"I thought I was going to lose her," she said.



Ms Robe said she believes the child was given the small bag of tablets, possibly accidentally, among the lollies she was collecting while trick-or-treating at a number of houses.



The tablets had Seroquel written on them, she said. That medication is an anti- psychotic used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar.



"I feel shocked, I don't think we will be doing that (trick-or-treating) again. I reckon it might be too dangerous," Ms Robe said.



Abby was taken to Sunshine Hospital where she was observed overnight.



She was released on Friday and is feeling better, Ms Robe said, adding that they are now awaiting the results of blood tests.



Victoria Police are investigating but said it is not believed there was any malicious intent involved.

