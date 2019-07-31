TODAY |

Three-year-old caught by blanket after falling from apartment building's sixth floor in China

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

A three-year-old boy was saved by a group of people who used a blanket to break his fall from a six-floor apartment balcony in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The incident took place at around 4pm Monday (local time) in a residential community in Jiulongpo District and was recorded by people at the scene.

In the nail-biting video, the toddler is shown clinging to the edge of a balcony. He tries to get himself back up to the side, but his feet keep slipping. As the boy clings to his life, the neighbours quickly gather down below, form a circle and hold out a blanket. The toddler plunges towards the pavement and falls straight into the blanket.

"I looked up and saw a little child was dangling up there. My first reaction was to find something to catch him. I thought about rushing over there and catch him with my bare hands, but that would not have worked," said Zhu Yanhui, an employee of a local property management company.

The rescuers included home owners, staff members from the property management company, security guards as well as sanitation workers. They jointly opened the blanket and waited for the boy's inevitable fall.

"I held out the blanket along with others all the while keeping my eyes on the child. I looked at the blanket wondering whether we could catch him safely. My only thought was to keep him safe," Zhu said.

Fortunately, the boy landed safely on the blanket.

"I was there at the moment and helped hold out the blanket. Ten seconds later, the boy fell. It all happened so fast," said Zhou Xiaobo, another staff member of property management company.

A neighbour picked up the boy who was then taken to the hospital. He suffered no injuries.

The boy was left alone at his home at the time while his grandmother went out for groceries, according to the police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video shows the boy fall from the apartment building’s balcony in southwest China. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Patrick Lam (centre) celebrates winning 2019 Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award.
Tauranga baker wins record seventh NZ Supreme Pie Award
2
There are warnings on several South Island state highways.
Snow halts motorists as wintery blast moves up the country
3
The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students.
Female activist knocked to the ground as Hong Kong, China tensions spill over at University of Auckland
4
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
5
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Pakistan small plane crash kills at least 12

Twelve dead in military plane crash in Pakistan
00:20
The exercise is part of the African nation’s Green Legacy Initiative.

Ethiopians plant hundreds of millions of trees in a single day, officials say
00:36
UK’s new PM got a rough reception during his visit to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh.

Boris Johnson booed by demonstrators during visit with Scottish First Minister
00:23
Three people, including children aged 6 and 13, were killed when a man opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Gunman posted extremist content online minutes before killing three at California food festival