Three-year-old caught by blanket after falling from apartment building's sixth floor in China

A three-year-old boy was saved by a group of people who used a blanket to break his fall from a six-floor apartment balcony in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The incident took place at around 4pm Monday (local time) in a residential community in Jiulongpo District and was recorded by people at the scene.

In the nail-biting video, the toddler is shown clinging to the edge of a balcony. He tries to get himself back up to the side, but his feet keep slipping. As the boy clings to his life, the neighbours quickly gather down below, form a circle and hold out a blanket. The toddler plunges towards the pavement and falls straight into the blanket.

"I looked up and saw a little child was dangling up there. My first reaction was to find something to catch him. I thought about rushing over there and catch him with my bare hands, but that would not have worked," said Zhu Yanhui, an employee of a local property management company.

The rescuers included home owners, staff members from the property management company, security guards as well as sanitation workers. They jointly opened the blanket and waited for the boy's inevitable fall.

"I held out the blanket along with others all the while keeping my eyes on the child. I looked at the blanket wondering whether we could catch him safely. My only thought was to keep him safe," Zhu said.

Fortunately, the boy landed safely on the blanket.

"I was there at the moment and helped hold out the blanket. Ten seconds later, the boy fell. It all happened so fast," said Zhou Xiaobo, another staff member of property management company.

A neighbour picked up the boy who was then taken to the hospital. He suffered no injuries.