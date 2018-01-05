Three wounded in attack on Afghan Intercontinental Hotel

A group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul, an Afghan official say.

An Interior Ministry spokesman confirmed that the hotel came under attack at around 9pm (local time), but could not provide additional details.

Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, the spokesman added.

A deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry confirmed that there were four attackers.

One was and killed by security forces and three others were still battling the forces from inside the hotel, he added.

The spokesman only said three people were reported wounded so far, but that the number of casualties might rise.