Three women in London terrorism case make first court appearance

Associated Press

Three women have appeared in a London court charged with planning a knife attack in the neighbourhood of London where Parliament is located.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of three women, Mina Dich, 43, left, Rizlaine Boular, 21, centre, and Khawla Barghouthi, 20, right, appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London charged with preparing a terrorist act and conspiracy to murder, Thursday May 11, 2017. Boular, of central London, was shot by police during a raid by elite armed offices at a terraced house in Harlesden Road, north London, on April 27. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

The suspects in the rare, all-female alleged plot include a mother and her daughter, who was shot and wounded by police when they were arrested in April.

Rizlaine Boular, 21, her mother Mina Dich, 43, and 20-year-old Khawla Barghouthi appeared briefly Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court.

They are accused of conspiring to murder "a person or persons unknown" between April 11 and April 28, 2017 and with preparing acts of terrorism.

The three were kept in custody until their next hearing May 19.

Seven others arrested in the same police operation have been released without charge.

