Three women brawl over toilet paper in Sydney supermarket

NSW Police had to be called to a western Sydney supermarket this morning after a fight broke out among three women over toilet paper.

Police said they were called to a Woolworths store at Chullora about 7am after reports a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted.
A video of the incident went viral on social media and showed a group of women pushing, yelling and fighting over a jumbo packet of toilet paper.

The video shows one woman pulling the hair of another during the heated altercation.

One woman yells: "I just want one packet."

Another woman, who is in possession of a trolley packed with toilet paper, replies "No, not one packet", before two supermarket workers intervene to break up the argument.

The woman was not injured and no arrests were made, however police now want to interview the other woman involved in the altercation.

Bidets a hit in New South Wales, as buyers stockpile loo paper in coronavirus panic

"Police are appealing for information following an altercation at a supermarket in Sydney's south west earlier today," NSW Police said.
"Staff intervened, separating the women and police were notified.

"No arrests have been made and as inquiries continue, police are appealing for public assistance to identify the other women involved."

The supermarket chain earlier in the week imposed a four-packet per customer limit on the sale of toilet paper after having its shelves stripped by shoppers amid hysteria over the coronavirus.

"We will not tolerate violence of any kind from our customers in our stores and we are working with police who are investigating the matter," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

