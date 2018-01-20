 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Three USA Gymnastics board members resign after ex-team doctor charged over sex abuse

share

Source:

Associated Press

Three top board members of USA Gymnastics resigned and the man who coached the 2012 Olympic team was suspended yesterday, after calls from angry gymnasts who say the organisation did nothing to protect them after they were abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.
Source: Reuters

Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley announced they were stepping down as testimony in Nassar's sentencing hearing in Michigan moved into its second week. Nassar faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years in a molestation case.

Yesterday, USA Gymnastics suspended the coach of the 2012 Olympics team, John Geddert, who worked with Nassar at his gyms in Michigan.

A number of Olympians have been among those testifying in the Nassar hearing. Many have also sued the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics and called for the sports leaders to leave their jobs.

The coach on one of the girls Thomas Brennan told Larry Nassar exactly what he thought of the doctor's breach of trust.
Source: Associated Press

USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny was forced out last year.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that USOC CEO Scott Blackmun met with Parilla earlier this month and asked for his resignation. 

In a statement, Blackmun said the USOC has been discussing changes with leaders at USA Gymnastics since October.

"Those discussions accelerated over the holidays and today you have seen three board resignations," Blackmun said.

"New board leadership is necessary because the current leaders have been focused on establishing that they did nothing wrong. USA Gymnastics needs to focus on supporting the brave survivors."

The new CEO, Kerry Perry, said USA Gymnastics supported the resignations.

"We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization," she said.

Last week, USA Gymnastics said it would no longer hold training camps at the Karolyi ranch in Texas, where a number of gymnasts said Nassar abused them. That announcement only came after Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles complained that USA Gymnastics hadn't moved to find a different training locale.

Another member of the 2016 team, Aly Raisman , gave some of the most compelling testimony last week.

"To believe in the future of gymnastics is to believe in change," she said. "But how are we to believe in change when these organisations aren't even willing to acknowledge the problem?"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

00:08
2
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

01:17
4
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

00:08
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.

01:44
Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses as they discover hundreds of dead hives in the area.

'I just about burst into tears' - devastation after poisoning kills thousands of bees near Nelson

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 