Three policemen, civilian killed in militant ambush in Egypt

Egyptian security officials say three policemen and a civilian have been killed in the restive northern Sinai peninsula where Islamic militants are active.

The officials said today that the policemen, who were riding a car outside the town of el-Arish, were killed in an ambush by militants in the area.

They added that the militants also killed a civilian and wounded another.

The officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media, said the militants fled the scene after the attack.