 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Three people killed as protests erupt in Haiti after government announces sharp increase in gasoline prices

share

Source:

Associated Press

Major protests erupted today in Haiti as the government announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices, with demonstrators using burning tires and barricades to block major streets across the capital and in the northern city of Cap-Haitien.

Major protests erupted today in Haiti as the government announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices.
Source: Associated Press

At least three people were killed. Journalists saw the body of two protesters who had been fatally shot in the Delmas area of the capital as demonstrators clashed with police. It was unclear who shot the men.

The third death was a security guard for a former political candidate who was stopped at a barricade. The security guard got out of the vehicle and fired a gun in the air to disperse protesters. An Associated Press journalist saw the crowd seize the man when he ran out of bullets, beat him to death and set his body aflame as the vehicle sped off.

Protesters tried at one point to set a gas station on fire but were held off by police.

The demonstrations began after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry issued a joint statement announcing an increase of 38 percent to 51 percent for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. The increases take effect Saturday.

Government officials agreed to reduce subsidies for fuel in February as part of an assistance package with the International Monetary Fund. The agreement also included increased spending on social services and infrastructure and improved tax collection in an effort to modernize the economy of one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere.

A litre of diesel will cost about $4 and a litre of regular gas will cost nearly $5 under the new prices. The increase will reverberate through the economy of a country where about 80 percent of the people earn less than $2 a day.

Opposition groups said they expected more protests throughout the country Saturday.

Related

Politics

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

2
Thirty-three Chinese dead, 23 missing in boat sinking off Thai Island

Thirty-three tourists dead, 23 missing in boat sinking off Thai Island

3
Pep Guardiola.

'Pep effect' suggests England can win World Cup

4

Negotiations bear fruit for Foodstuffs North Island staff


5

Auckland mum says she was denied part of benefit due to loan from uncle to build wheelchair-friendly home

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Brisbane-based Kiwi pastor has visa cancelled and will be sent back to NZ after allegedly confronting Muslims at two mosques

Immigration minister made decision.


John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."