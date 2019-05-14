TODAY |

Three people killed by crossbow bolts in Germany

Associated Press
German authorities say autopsies show three people found dead with crossbow bolts lodged in them died from those wounds, but are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Investigators said today a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman found dead in a Bavarian hotel bed on Sunday.

Each died from one bolt to the heart, while a 30-year-old woman found on the floor died from a shot to the neck.

Police say there are so far no signs anyone else was involved in the slayings, nor of defensive wounds. Investigators found wills from the two people on the bed in the room.

They're still awaiting autopsy results on the bodies of two women found dead Monday in the younger woman's apartment in northern Germany. They had no signs of external injuries.

A police car stands in front of a building where the bodies of two women have been found at an apartment, in Wittlingen, northern Germany. Source: Associated Press
