 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Three people die from listeria linked to rockmelon in Australia

share

Source:

AAP

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a compromised immune system have been warned to stay away from pre-cut rockmelon after the death of a third person from listeria linked to the contaminated fruit.

Fifteen cases of listeria have been reported from an outbreak connected to NSW growers.
Source: 1 NEWS

A total of 15 elderly people have now been diagnosed with listeria, with four Victorians and one Tasmanian joining 10 other confirmed cases.

NSW Health on Friday confirmed the death of an infected Victorian following two others from NSW earlier in the week.

Australians have been urged to throw out any melons purchased before Wednesday after the outbreak was linked to a rockmelon grower in Nericon, near Griffith.

The producer voluntarily stopped production after being told of the contamination.

Crisis talks were held between the melon industry and retailers across the country on Thursday with the industry agreeing to review how it packs its fruit.

Eating foods that contain the listeria bacteria does not cause illness in most people.

But for people with a compromised immune system, the elderly and pregnant women, it can result in severe illness and even death.

Vulnerable people should avoid pre-cut melon.

Listeria starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and sometimes diarrhoea.

But the symptoms can take a few days or weeks to appear after eating contaminated produce.

People at risk should consult their doctor as soon as possible if symptoms appear.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

2
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

3
Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ruthless Crusaders put Stormers to the sword in Christchurch

00:15
4
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Watch as Ish Sodhi's perfect wrong-un leaves England batsman flabbergasted

00:24
5
Police discovered the children aged 11, 13 and 14, living among piles of rubbish and their own faeces.

California couple charged with child cruelty for keeping their children in plywood box home

Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ruthless Crusaders put Stormers to the sword in Christchurch

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of this Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and Stormers from AMI Stadium.

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 