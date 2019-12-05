Three people dead, one injured after shooting at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii

Three people, including a shooter, are dead after an attack at a military base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

US police at the scene after a shooting at a Pearl Harbor military base. Source: Associated Press

One victim is in hospital in a stable condition, officials told media after today's attack.

All three of the victims were civilians working for the US Department of Defense at the shipyard, while the shooter was a US navy sailor and died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The president has been briefed on the shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam in Hawaii and continues to monitor the situation," a White House spokesman told local media.

The base was put into lockdown for two hours after the attack today.

Source: TVNZ