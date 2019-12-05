Three people dead, one injured after shooting at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii

Three people, including a shooter, are dead after an attack at a military base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
One victim is in hospital in a stable condition, officials told media after today's attack.
All three of the victims were civilians working for the US Department of Defense at the shipyard, while the shooter was a US navy sailor and died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"The president has been briefed on the shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam in Hawaii and continues to monitor the situation," a White House spokesman told local media.
The base was put into lockdown for two hours after the attack today.
According to the New York Times, tourists at the nearby Pearl Harbor National Memorial were frightened when a loudspeaker announced an "active shooter".