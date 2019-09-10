TODAY |

Three people dead, including two children, after shooting in Dordrecht, Netherlands

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe

A Dutch police officer and two children died and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting today at a home in the city of Dordrecht, authorities said.

Police said in a statement that the 35-year-old officer was suspected of being the shooter.

It was not immediately clear if he was related to the children, who were aged 8 and 12, or to the 28-year-old injured woman, but police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that "it seems like a family incident."

Police said further investigation was needed to definitively establish the motive.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighbourhood and at least one ambulance parked in the street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an "extremely serious shooting" and said he would visit the scene later in the evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The town has a population of around 120,000. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
3
Flooding turns Coromandel Peninsula resident's home into 'lakeside property'
4
Auckland boy left in tears by opponent's father tells fired-up parents on the sideline: 'Quiet down a bit'
5
Flooding on Coromandel Peninsula forces road closures, people to flee house
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:21

Residents of small Queensland town told to evacuate as bushfires rage on

British Airways grounds nearly all of its 850 daily flights due to pilots' strike
02:00

With All Blacks en route to Japan, Typhoon Faxai wreaks havoc - killing one and injuring dozens
02:28

Can the Taliban be trusted? The key question behind Trump's cancelled meeting