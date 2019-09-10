Three people dead, including two children, after shooting in Dordrecht, Netherlands

A Dutch police officer and two children died and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting today at a home in the city of Dordrecht, authorities said.

Police said in a statement that the 35-year-old officer was suspected of being the shooter.

It was not immediately clear if he was related to the children, who were aged 8 and 12, or to the 28-year-old injured woman, but police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that "it seems like a family incident."

Police said further investigation was needed to definitively establish the motive.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighbourhood and at least one ambulance parked in the street as people stood in the street looking on.