Three people dead after stabbing at park in South East England

Three people have died and many more have been rushed to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in South East England.

Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a "serious incident" . Source: Associated Press

A 25-year-old has since been arrested at the scene of the crime with no further people being looked for according to police.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said they were called to a "serious incident" at Forbury Gardens in Reading, Berkshire around 7pm local time following reports of a stabbing.

One eyewitness said he saw a man move from group to group stabbing people and was in and out very quickly from the park, reported the BBC.

The incident is not thought to be connected to an earlier Black Lives Matter protest in the park.

"There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public."

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime says the attack is not being treated as terrorism related but are keeping an "open mind as to the motivation for the incident".

The Counter Terrorism Policing Unit is also assisting in the investigation while they work to determine the cause of the attack.