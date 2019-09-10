TODAY |

Three people dead after shooting in Dordrecht, Netherlands

Associated Press
Police in the Netherlands have tweeted that three people have been killed and one other person has been seriously wounded in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the city of Dordrecht.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout has told The Associated Press that "it seems like a family incident." No further details of what happened today have been immediately released.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighbourhood and at least one ambulance parked in a street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an "extremely serious shooting" and said he would visit the scene later in the evening.

The town has a population of around 120,000.
