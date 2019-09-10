Three people dead after shooting in Dordrecht, Netherlands

Police in the Netherlands have tweeted that three people have been killed and one other person has been seriously wounded in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the city of Dordrecht.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout has told The Associated Press that "it seems like a family incident." No further details of what happened today have been immediately released.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighbourhood and at least one ambulance parked in a street as people stood in the street looking on.