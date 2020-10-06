TODAY |

Three people dead after partial building collapse at Houston construction site

Source:  Associated Press

The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.

Three people died in the incident in Houston, Texas. Source: Associated Press

The fire department said one worker who was injured in today's collapse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The agency says its rescue team is on the scene in Houston, Texas and working with an engineer at the site of the building, located near Interstate 10 on the city's westside.

Authorities believe all other workers were accounted for but rescue crews were still working to ensure there were no other victims.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse.

The names of the workers who were killed and injured were not immediately released.  

