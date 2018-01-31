 

Three people dead after helicopter crashes into suburban home in California

Source:

Associated Press

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport today.

Source: Associated Press

Two other people were injured when the Robinson R44 smashed into the side of the home in Newport Beach at about 1:45pm (local time).

Newport Beach fire Captain Chip Duncan says it's unclear whether the three people who were killed were on board the four-seat chopper.

An eyewitness tells KCAL-TV that he saw the pilot lying injured but alive on the grass and there were three other people inside the wreckage.

There was no fire and it's unclear whether anybody was in the home.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter had taken off from John Wayne Airport.

The airport is about 1.6 kilometres from the crash site.

