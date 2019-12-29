Three people dead after bushfires tear through NSW over New Year's Eve

Three people have died in New Year's Eve bushfires on the NSW south coast while fire authorities are bracing for potentially hundreds of home losses and the return of dangerous conditions within days.

Fire conditions are expected to ease today after a cool change, bringing gusts of up to 80km/h and dry lightning strikes, crossed the state.

But more than 110 fires continue to burn across NSW on New Year's Day and losses from yesterday's fires are likely to be widespread.

That includes the death of three men - a father and son in Cobargo, west of Bermagui, and another in Yatte Yattah near Lake Conjola.

It followed the loss of 28-year-old volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul on Monday night after his fire truck flipped near the NSW-Victoria border.

A 72-year-old man remains missing and feared dead 50km north of Cobargo but police have been unable to safely reach his property.

Today Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there were "heavy tolls" in terms of property damage and destruction, particularly in areas of south of Nowra, around Batemans Bay and in Cobargo.

Cobargo was aflame yesterday and multiple main-street buildings were razed.

Up to 50 properties around Lake Conjola have reportedly been destroyed as well as significant losses in Fishermans Paradise, Broulee and Mogo.

"Not only are we seeing outbuildings and homes but we're seeing considerable community infrastructure [destroyed]," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

"We're looking at businesses, halls, there's reports of a number of schools, two or three schools that have been heavily impacted."

Bega Valley Shire Mayor Kristy McBain confirmed dozens of property losses in her district yesterday, after two days in which bushfires blackened the sky.

Mr Fitzsimmons said damage had also been wrought in the Snowy Mountains and towards Tumbarumba, as well as on the NSW central coast.

Property inspectors would tour fire sites across NSW throughout today and authorities would be seeking to clear and open arterial roads.

However, dangerous fire conditions would return on Saturday.

"We are assuming that on Saturday weather conditions will be at least as bad as what they were yesterday," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"That is something all of us have to brace ourselves for."

Some of the worst-affected communities along the coast battled bushfires into last night with no power and limited telecommunications.

All power had been lost from South Nowra to Moruya and "potentially beyond", affecting at least 46,000 people and the supported telecoms network.

Meanwhile major roads, including several parts of the Princes Highway, are likely to remain closed for some time due to hazards.

Ms Berejiklian plans to visit south coast communities today, while the federal government has made disaster recovery assistance available to five south coast regions, including Bega Valley and Snowy Valleys.

The two men who died in Cobargo were father and son Robert and Patrick Salway, who were attempting to defend their property.

"We are broken," partner Renee Salway posted on Facebook yesterday.

"I will see you again Patrick, my best friend."

The Yatte Yattah victim was found 7.30am today in a burnt-out car off the Princes Highway, and is yet to be identified.

Late last night, environmentalist Greta Thunberg weighed in on the NSW fires, tweeting the ironic hashtag #ThisIsFine with a video of a fire front passing over a Fire and Rescue NSW crew's truck.