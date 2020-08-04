Three New Zealanders believed dead after landslide in South Korea destroys tourist lodging

South Korean media are reporting three New Zealand citizens are among the dead after flash flooding caused landslides.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to The Korea Times, six people in total lost their lives in landslides yesterday morning.

A close friend of the trio has confirmed to 1 NEWS that the New Zealanders are believed to be dead.

"All I know at this stage is that the cafe part of their lodging was destroyed," he said. "They were inside that building at the time. One male employee left seconds before the hill behind them came down."

The three New Zealanders are said to have died when a landslide crushed their tourist accommodation in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

1 NEWS understands they were staying at Sky Lounge Korea in Gapyeong, about two hours from Seoul.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted by 1 NEWS and says the New Zealand Embassy in Seoul is responding to reports of the death of three people in a landslide near Seoul.