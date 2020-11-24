Three new Queensland Covid-19 cases linked to flight crew

Queensland has recorded three new community Covid-19 cases linked to a flight attendant who was infected during hotel quarantine before briefly spending time in Brisbane.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane. Source: istock.com

One of the new cases is the manager of the Portuguese Family Centre who had been in home quarantine before testing positive.

The other two were travelling with the flight attendant when she was out in Brisbane, and have been in hotel quarantine during their infectious period.

"I'm not concerned that any of these three cases are a risk to the Queensland community," Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said today.

There have been four cases linked to the flight attendant after a man who visited the family centre tested positive earlier this week.

Others who were at the centre - 36 in all - are continuing to isolate and are being monitored.

The flight attendant's positive result was confirmed by a routine test after she visited the centre as well as the direct factory outlet at Brisbane Airport.

Young believes she was infected by a hotel quarantine worker who escorted a Covid-positive guest to an ambulance and then went to the attendant's room to swab her.

There have also been other cases of transmission of the virus between guests at Brisbane Airport's Novotel.

Meanwhile a man is due to leave hotel quarantine in Sydney after being cleared to travel to Queensland to see his dying father.

A quarantine exemption issued yesterday evening to Mark Kilian and his partner Anneli Gericke was conditional on "NSW finalising arrangement of safe transfer of the couple to Queensland".

The couple have taken their final "exit" Covid test in NSW and expect to get their results this morning.

Pending a negative result, they will be transported in full personal protective equipment to Sydney airport to get on a charter plane due to leave for the Gold Coast around noon.

"It will be something I think we'll all remember for the rest of our lives," Mark told Nine Network today.

"We're not going on a holiday or a cruise, we're going for something that's going to be very sad, but at least there's a dignity to the way we can do it now."

Mark's father Frans Kilian, 80, is in hospital on the Gold Coast suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Mark and Anneli have been in Sydney completing quarantine after rushing to Australia from Los Angeles more than a week ago.

Both are vaccinated and have returned at least three negative coronavirus tests.

"We're not sure what the plan is when we arrive (on the Gold Coast) ... we're taking it one step at a time," Mark told Brisbane radio 4BC today.

"There are plans ... to facilitate a visit with my dad, we're just not sure when it's going to be."

Mark said his father was elated by the news.

"He was the first call we made and he was absolutely (as) elated and emotional as he could be in his state about the situation."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said yesterday her state had done everything it could to allow the reunion.

"At least a week ago ... New South Wales made it clear there was no impediment for them to make that journey."

The decision on the quarantine exemption for the couple came after Frans pleaded with Queensland Health to show compassion.

"Every day that they are in that hotel is a day less that I have with my son and daughter-in-law in my last days," he said in a video appeal from his hospital bed.