Three new community Covid-19 cases in Sydney cluster

New South Wales has recorded three new locally-acquired Covid-19 cases bringing the cluster in Sydney's eastern suburbs to nine as Queensland records a single new locally-acquired case.

A view of Brisbane's central city. Source: istock.com

Two new local cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, one of which was revealed by health authorities yesterday. The other case was a close contact of the previously-recorded case.

However, NSW Health said today that two additional cases in the Sutherland Shire in southern Sydney were recorded after the 8pm deadline. They were both close contacts of previously-reported cases.

The growing Bondi cluster has prompted new mask-wearing rules, announced by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today.

Anyone shopping, working in hospitality or indoors must wear a mask unless eating or drinking if they live in the local government areas of Randwick, Bayside, Botany Bay, Inner West, City of Sydney, Waverley or Woollahra.

Berejiklian said the government would also extend compulsory mask-wearing on public transport in Greater Sydney until Thursday. This restriction will also be extended for Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas.

There were 24,468 tests conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday but NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said she would like to see more than 30,000 tests conducted today.

Meanwhile, a flight attendant has tested positive for coronavirus in Brisbane despite undergoing the full 14 days of hotel quarantine.

The woman aged in her 30s arrived in Brisbane on June 5, on an Emirates flight that also transported a passenger with the more infectious Delta strain, although test results have not yet confirmed the woman has the Delta strain.

An outbreak of the Delta variant, which is the dominant strain in India and the UK, recently led to a statewide lockdown in Victoria.



The Queensland government has listed exposure sites including Brisbane's airport DFO, the Brisbane CBD and a Portugese family centre which the woman visited yesterday.

The new case comes as Queensland prepares to ease its virus restrictions on Friday, allowing more people to visit restaurants, cafes and bars, and more people allowed on reef charter boats.

In Victoria, seven businesses have been shut down for "blatant" violations of Covid rules, including a retail store in St Albans and a beauty parlour in South Melbourne.

Authorities say more than 160 breaches of QR code rules have been detected over the past week, while officers have handed out more than AU$50,000 (NZ$53,900) in fines over the past three months.

Victoria recorded no new local cases today.

South Australia today joined Queensland and imposed an immediate ban on travellers who have been in Sydney's Waverley Council area.

This hard border excludes South Australian residents or anyone escaping domestic violence but they will still need to self-quarantine for a fortnight.

The West Australian government will set up Covid-19 testing clinics at Perth Airport's domestic terminals from today to enforce new conditions imposed on travellers from NSW.

All arrivals from NSW must get a test on arrival or within 48 hours and self-quarantine until they return a negative result.