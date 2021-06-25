Three more Covid-19 deaths in Fiji, 352 new cases

Fiji has reported 352 Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8am today.

A nurse stands outside Tamara Twomey hospital in Suva. Source: Associated Press

The Health Ministry said all three were not vaccinated.

A 54-year-old man from Naikurukuru, Lami, was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

"This means that he either died at home or on the way to the hospital," Health Secretary James Fong said.

"His family reported that the individual had been unwell for at least a week with fever, headache and generalised weakness."

Dr Fong said the second death was a 62-year-old woman from Davuilevu in Nausori who died at home.

He said the woman's family reported that she had fever, weakness and a reduced appetite for at least three days.

"The third Covid death is a 60-year-old woman from Vatuwaqa in Suva, who presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress, and died on the same day."

Dr Fong said there have been two more deaths of Covid-positive patients.

But he said both deaths had been classified as non-Covid deaths by the doctors "as their deaths have been determined to be caused by pre-existing medical conditions."

On Sunday, the ministry reported a daily record 522 new cases and three deaths due to Covid-19.

The government has firmly resisted any suggestions of wide controls on people's movement in order to curtail the pandemic.

Workers say they are concerned for their safety but have no choice but to keep working.

Meanwhile, 54 per cent of the target population of 650,000 have received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while nine per cent are now fully vaccinated.