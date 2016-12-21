Three-month-old among 31 killed in Mexican fireworks market disaster

The San Pablito fireworks market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls, killing at least 31 people and leaving dozens more badly burned.

The third such blast to ravage the market on the northern outskirts of Mexico's capital since 2005 sent up a towering plume of smoke that was lit up by a staccato of bangs and flashes of light.

Once the smoke cleared, the open-air bazaar was reduced to a stark expanse of ash, rubble and the charred metal of fireworks stands, casting a pall over the country's Christmas season.

Mexico State health officials said about 60 people were hospitalized for injuries from yesterday's explosion, including for severe burns, in some cases over 90 per cent of their bodies.

As of today, 47 people remained hospitalised, among them, 10 children.

Authorities have not yet said what may have caused the explosions that took place in Mexico State, which rings the capital.

The Mexico State government said the death toll rose to 31, after five people died at local hospitals.

Mexico State chief prosecutor Alejandro Gomez said some of the dead were so badly burned that neither their age nor their gender could be immediately determined.

He said the toll could rise because 12 people were listed as missing and some body parts were found at the scene.

A list of the nine bodies identified so far showed one of the dead included a three-month-old baby boy and a 12-year-old girl.