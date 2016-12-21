 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Three-month-old among 31 killed in Mexican fireworks market disaster

share

Source:

Associated Press

The San Pablito fireworks market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls, killing at least 31 people and leaving dozens more badly burned.

Searchers are still picking through the remains of charred stalls at the open-air markets.
Source: 1 NEWS

The third such blast to ravage the market on the northern outskirts of Mexico's capital since 2005 sent up a towering plume of smoke that was lit up by a staccato of bangs and flashes of light.

Once the smoke cleared, the open-air bazaar was reduced to a stark expanse of ash, rubble and the charred metal of fireworks stands, casting a pall over the country's Christmas season.

Video from the site shows state police patrolling the market while investigators inspected the area, some wearing masks over their mouths.
Source: Associated Press

Mexico State health officials said about 60 people were hospitalized for injuries from yesterday's explosion, including for severe burns, in some cases over 90 per cent of their bodies.

As of today, 47 people remained hospitalised, among them, 10 children.

Authorities have not yet said what may have caused the explosions that took place in Mexico State, which rings the capital.

The Mexico State government said the death toll rose to 31, after five people died at local hospitals.

The sound of multiple fireworks exploding on the outskirts of Mexico City could be heard in towns nearby.
Source: Twitter/Lalo González/AP

Mexico State chief prosecutor Alejandro Gomez said some of the dead were so badly burned that neither their age nor their gender could be immediately determined.

He said the toll could rise because 12 people were listed as missing and some body parts were found at the scene.

A list of the nine bodies identified so far showed one of the dead included a three-month-old baby boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Gomez said a total of seven male minors were among the dead.

Related

North America

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
3
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

00:39
4
YouTube star Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, and a friend were removed from the Delta Air Lines plane at London's Heathrow Airport.

'The entire thing was planned' - passengers dispute claims man booted off plane for 'speaking Arabic'


00:35
5
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

01:34
In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

Cameramen share their stories five years on from filming aftermath of deadly Christchurch earthquake

In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year.


01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ