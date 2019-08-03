Three men wreak havoc after breaking into school, taking cleaner on joyride in US

Authorities say three people who broke into a suburban Detroit high school caused more than NZ$1,837 in damage while riding a floor cleaning machine through the hallways.

The Troy Police Department posted photos on social media of the male suspects in the July 25 break-in at International Academy East High School.

Detroit TV stations broadcast surveillance video of the apparent joyride.

The suspects are seen riding in hallways, sometimes two at a time on the machine, crashing into things along the way. WXYZ-TV reports police say they damaged about NZ$1,837 in musical instruments as well as furniture.