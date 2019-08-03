TODAY |

Three men wreak havoc after breaking into school, taking cleaner on joyride in US

Associated Press
Authorities say three people who broke into a suburban Detroit high school caused more than NZ$1,837 in damage while riding a floor cleaning machine through the hallways.

The Troy Police Department posted photos on social media of the male suspects in the July 25 break-in at International Academy East High School.

Detroit TV stations broadcast surveillance video of the apparent joyride.

The suspects are seen riding in hallways, sometimes two at a time on the machine, crashing into things along the way. WXYZ-TV reports police say they damaged about NZ$1,837 in musical instruments as well as furniture.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact investigators.

The suspects can be seen crashing into furniture in the hallways. Source: Associated Press
