 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Three men struck and killed by train in London

share

Source:

Associated Press

Three young men have died after being struck by a train in south London, British Transport Police said overnight.

Train in UK (file picture).

Train in UK (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Police said they were trying to determine the details about the deaths at the Loughborough Junction station, on a busy commuter line into the British capital.

All three men are believed to be in their 20s, Superintendent Matthew Allingham of British Transport Police said. Their deaths are being treated as "unexplained."

"Our investigation is focusing on how and why the men came to be on the tracks in the early hours of this morning," he said.

Britain's Press Association, citing rail industry sources, reported that spray cans had been found nearby and that area was popular with graffiti artists. Officers took photographs of graffiti as they investigated, but said it was too early to comment on the reasons why the three men were there.

The bodies were found at about 7:30 a.m. Monday (UK time) near the start of the morning rush hour. The first call to police was from a train driver.

"We know they were dead for a while before we turned up. It is a possibility that it was during the hours of darkness, that's why it wasn't reported earlier," Allingham said. "We're still trying to identify the train that actually hit the individuals."

Police asked anyone who was in the area and observed something that might be related to the deaths to contact them immediately.

Train services in the area were being delayed during the investigation.

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:47
1

Meghan Markle's dad says he talked to Prince Harry over the phone and the royal told him to 'give Donald Trump a chance'

02:30
2
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

00:20
3
The "incredibly stupid" manoeuvre has been viewed over half a million times on YouTube.

Watch: 'Incredibly stupid' tourist nearly gets hand bitten off attempting to stroke lion out car window in Tanzania safari park

4

Most read story: Python swallows woman whole, Indonesian villagers find bloated snake with fully clothed body inside

5

Live stream: Breakfast

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 