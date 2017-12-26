TODAY |

Three men escape death in Northern Territory after boat rammed by crocodile

AAP
Three men on a Northern Territory fishing trip have survived having their damaged boat repeatedly rammed by an aggressive saltwater crocodile.

The men got into trouble when they struck a sandbar near the mouth of the Daly River yesterday.

The incident damaged the boat's water pump and overheated the engine forcing them to turn back and head to the nearby township.

But police say the trio, aged 27, 29 and 37, got into more trouble with a severe thunderstorm, the encounter with the croc, and nearly capsized after hitting a submerged object.

They managed to activate their emergency beacon with a police boat finding them stranded near a public boat ramp in the middle of the river.

"It was a pretty traumatic experience for these men, one of whom had never been on a boat before," Acting Senior Sergeant David Young said.

"Nearly everything that could go wrong did go wrong, but luckily these men have lived to tell the tale."

Crocodile (file picture).
Crocodile (file picture). Source: istock.com
