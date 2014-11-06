Three men detained after pilot diverts flight over concerns of 'suspicious talk'

Three men have been detained in Germany after their EasyJet flight from Ljubljana, Slovenia to London was diverted to Cologne.

The plane landed this morning after passengers reported that the three male passengers were overheard talking about "terrorist matters", according to a police the statement.

Police carried out security checks of the aircraft and questioned passengers after all 151 passengers were evacuated safely from the Airbus 319 aircraft using emergency slides, the airport said in a statement on its website.

Six aircraft were diverted to other airports as a result of the police investigation, the airport said. It said air traffic was affected for several hours as a result of the incident.

Federal police seized a backpack that belonged to one of the men, and exploded it outside of the aircraft, police said.

They gave no information on the contents of the backpack and said officials continued to investigate the backpack.

The men continued to be questioned late on Saturday evening (local time). Other passengers were also being questioned, police said.