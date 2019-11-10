Three major fires continue to burn in Queensland

Queensland's bushfire threat has eased with authorities scrambling to get on the front foot before conditions worsen again later this week.



Four homes are confirmed lost in the latest fires, the fire service and the premier have confirmed. About a dozen other structures have also been lost.



Crews are continuing to fight three major fires across the state, including one that remains uncontained at Cobraball, southwest of Yeppoon in central Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Megan Stiffler says three homes were lost in that fire.

The second major blaze is at Cooroibah, on the Sunshine Coast, where one home was destroyed.

The third major blaze is at Thornton in the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane. The Thornton State School is closed on Monday.

Ms Stiffler said it's extremely lucky more homes have not been lost given the severity of the fires that have ravaged the state since last week.

But the danger is far from over, with westerly winds expected to pick up from Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said help is flowing to families who've lost their homes.

"Our primary focus is making sure they are ok. We have done damage assessments now and there will be personal hardship money for those that have been impacted," she told the Seven Network.

"We appreciate that New South Wales has extreme, going into catastrophic conditions over the next couple days, but in Queensland, we are holding up."